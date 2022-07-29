BofA Securities global economist Ethan Harris has planted a flag, arguing that consensus estimates on economic growth are way off. The problem for investors is that he’s among the most bearish forecasters on Wall Street.

In two separate research reports this week Mr. Harris noted the stark difference between the bearishness of fund managers and the optimism of most economists. The newest edition of BofA’s popular monthly fund manager survey found record low expectations for global economic and profit growth, yet economists are by and large bullish on the global economy.

Mr. Harris notes that the median economist estimate for the next six quarters of U.S. GDP expansion averages 1.4 per cent, which is only 0.3 per cent lower than the long-term trend. By contrast, BofA expects the 2023 U.S. economy to contract by 0.2 per cent.

BofA’s growth estimates are lower than its peers across the world. For next year, Mr. Harris’s team expects Euro area growth 0.4 percentage points lower than consensus, a full percentage point lower for the U.K. and 2.2 percentage points (-0.4 versus 1.8) for Japan. For Canada, the BofA estimate’s of 1.8 per cent GDP growth in 2023 is only marginally below the 1.9 per cent consensus guess.

Inflation is the reason Mr. Harris’s forecasts differ so much from his peer group. More specifically, he believes central banks will have a harder time beating inflation than what current estimates for growth and consumer prices indicate. “Not only are the growth outlooks optimistic, in virtually every economy [they assume that] the central bank wins the inflation battle without a recession,” he wrote. “Apparently, fighting inflation is a fairly painless exercise,” he wrote sarcastically.

BofA believes too many economists are extrapolating from current trends of slightly slower growth and underestimating the negative effects of much higher interest rates. Mr. Harris reminded readers that monetary policy acts with long and unpredictable lags, which means we are only beginning to see the negative effects of rate hikes on growth.

The economist also believes that, faced with higher than usual uncertainty, economists are hugging central bank estimates with their growth forecasts. The consensus is ‘suspiciously similar’ to central bank outlooks, he notes.

I posted a table of BofA’s forecasts relative to consensus on social media here. If they’re accurate, the big problem for Canadian investors will be the contracting U.S. economy in 2023 which will limit demand for Canadian exports.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff