Bond ETFs for investors who fear both higher rates and a stock market crash. Plus, why TC Energy is thriving in the wake of Keystone’s cancelation

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Investor Newsletter

Bond ETFs for investors who fear both higher rates and a stock market crash. Plus, why TC Energy is thriving in the wake of Keystone’s cancelation

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Has there ever been a more uncomfortable time to hold bonds?

It’s not just the fact that the benchmark bond index has lost ground so far this year. Interest rates are widely expected to start to edge higher at some point in the next 12 months, which is negative for bonds. Meantime, the stock market surge of the past 15 months has heightened concerns about an eventual correction. Bonds will help stabilize a portfolio when this pullback happens.

How do you navigate this contradiction-filled outlook? One thought is to hold an exchange-traded fund holding short-term bonds, which mature in five years or less. Short-term bond ETFs are a compromise product. You get less income than you do from broad-based bond ETFs and less upside if stocks plunge. But you’re also less vulnerable to a rise in inflation that sends interest rates higher.

Story continues below advertisement

Short-term bond ETFs come in many different versions – some combine government and corporate bonds, while others hold one or the other. Another version replicates the time-tested laddering strategy, where your holdings are evenly divided between bonds or term deposits maturing in one through five years. When a bond matures, it gets reinvested into a new five-year term.

To compare the options, I created a Globe Investor Watchlist of short-term bond ETFs and evaluated returns for the year through early June. To set a baseline, the unit price of broad-based bond ETFs was down a little more than 5 per cent for that period.

Short-term bond ETFs from a variety of companies did much better – unit price declines for the year were typically in the low 1-per-cent range for funds that combined short-term government and corporate bonds. Three examples:

  • BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF (ZSB-T): down 0.8 per cent for the year through early June.
  • iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB-T): down 1.2 per cent.
  • Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF (VSB-T): down 1.3 per cent.

Consider funds such as these as a sweet spot for investors who want bond exposure that tamps down vulnerability to rising rates while also offering protection against falling stocks.

One big virtue of these diversified short-term bond ETFs is management expense ratios of around 0.1 per cent. Yields are low these days, which means a minimal fee is imperative. The mix of corporate and government bonds is also helpful – government bonds will do better if stocks fall hard, while corporates have more resilience in an inflationary world with rates rising.

The after-fee yield on diversified short-term bond ETFs is currently about 0.7 per cent. You can get about 1.6 per cent from broad-based bond ETFs, but with more downside risk.

At present, broad-based bond ETFs have a duration around eight years, while short-term bond ETFs average around 2.5 years. This means that if rates were to rise one percentage point, the broad-based bond ETF would fall by 8 per cent and the short-term fund by 2.5 per cent. If rates fall, you get the opposite effect.

Story continues below advertisement

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) The Keystone XL pipeline may be dead, but that hasn’t deterred investors in TC Energy. The stock is up nearly 26 per cent this year, trouncing the S&P/TSX Composite Index. And the return doesn’t include the hefty dividend that currently yields 5.4 per cent annually. Perhaps the takeaway here, says our David Berman, is that TC Energy can fare just fine without Keystone, and it’s best to tune out most regulatory hurdles and political noise.

The Rundown

Canadian auto parts makers give investors a chance to bet on North America’s economic reopening

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian auto parts makers offer an intriguing way for investors to bet on a reopening North American economy, says our Ian McGugan. While computer-chip shortages pose a challenge for automakers over the next few months, a recent surge in used-car prices speaks to strong demand for fresh rides. Combine that demand with solid household balance sheets and observers expect new-vehicle sales volumes to rip higher over the next couple of years.

Bitcoin ransom recoup is another sign the cryptocurrency isn’t all it’s cracked up to be

While bitcoin has struggled to find legitimate uses, it has shone as a way for hackers to extract money from their prey. For now, anyway. As Ian McGugan explains, the regulatory backlash against bitcoin in particular and crypto in general is gathering force, in large part because of how hackers are using the digital tokens to facilitate ransomware attacks on major targets.

Also see: Bank regulators plot toughest capital rule for bitcoin

The great British reopening: how investors are picking their bets

Britain’s blistering COVID-19 vaccine rollout is helping its economy open quicker than much of continental Europe, potentially providing a blueprint for investors trying to map how the recovery trade will play out across the rest of the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Hotter inflation fails to shake U.S. markets out of torpor, with Fed in driver’s seat

Investors are not freaking out over a spike in U.S. inflation in the past two months, showing confidence that the Federal Reserve is deftly handling a rebound in economic growth even as it leaves markets guessing about how it defines “transitory” when it talks about price increases. In fact, Wall Street’s benchmark index this week inched to a record high after days of sideways trading, and U.S. Treasury yields eased after Thursday’s Labor Department report showed the consumer price index in May had its biggest year-on-year jump in 13 years. Karen Pierog of Reuters reports.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: These Canadian dividend payers can provide value and income strategy for the summer doldrums

Friday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out over $20-million from this cannabis stock

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s Insider Report: Director invests almost $450,000 in this skyrocketing stock

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float

What’s up in the days ahead

The battle over bitcoin is accelerating. Regulators and some countries (notably China) are increasingly taking steps to crack down or rein in the cryptocurrency, frustrating proponents’ vision of an alternative currency free of normal monetary rules. Ian McGugan will size up the situation this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Fed-flation in focus: World market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies