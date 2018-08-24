Brace for more volatility as populists take the wheel, why a NAFTA deal could be a let down for the TSX, and how to supercharge your TFSA

Financial markets are god-like in their ability to shrug in the face of extreme policy shifts. The conflagrations of Donald Trump’s election and the U.K. Brexit vote were quickly smothered by faith in “synchronized” economic growth, low inflation and central bankers’ willingness to keep interest rates low.

February’s spike in market volatility seemed finally to prove the complacent hordes wrong, only for it to nosedive once more — just as populism kept spreading.

Things are unlikely to continue as they are. While predicting the return of volatility has been ultimately as futile as calling the top of history’s longest-running bull market, it seems arrogant to assume we are past the worst of the political risk. Interest rates are rising and more governments are promising short-term gains whatever the long-term cost. A bet against volatility has room to get pricier and more painful.

Story continues below advertisement

The political consensus is changing. About 41 percent of G-20 countries’ economic output (plus Spain) is governed by populists, up from about 4 percent in 2007, according to Bloomberg Economics. Defining populism is obviously tricky — the U.S. under Trump is classed as populist while the U.K. isn’t — but there have been some sensible appraisals of what the common economic thread might be. Allianz Global Investors has predicted more protectionism, more inflation, a higher cost of borrowing and divergence between national “winners” and “losers” in a beggar-thy-neighbor world of protectionism.

This tendency towards short-termism is eroding investor confidence and pushing up volatility in markets already at risk from rising interest rates and the withdrawal of U.S. dollar liquidity. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fanned the flames of his country’s overheating economy by opposing rate hikes and deepened a diplomatic spat with Trump by calling for a boycott of U.S. goods. In Italy, the shock collapse of a highway bridge that cost the lives of at least 43 people has been cheaply politicized by the government in its budget talks with the European Union. Sentiment is febrile.

In this Darwinian world, where the dollar rules the roost and where top central banks are desperate to preserve stability, volatility in relative safe havens like the U.S. is likely to be lower than at the periphery. Investors are less jumpy when Trump tweets than they used to be. As unwelcome as his scatter-gun tweetstorms might be, there is confidence the technocrats are still in charge. Currency volatility in emerging markets is far outpacing that in the G-7.

Still, it’s likely that this uncertainty will seep into the core eventually. We are on a long journey towards higher volatility globally, as Miton Group portfolio manager David Jane puts it, and the conditions that led to February’s spike in the VIX — rising rates, retrenched liquidity and hedge funds better against price swings — are still there.

Political risk is hard to quantify, but Trump’s bite has plenty of time to get worse than his bark. Look how his offhand tweet about South Africa’s land reform plans still sent the rand tumbling on Thursday. As the policy script gets torn up and rewritten, investors need to brace for more turbulence.

-Lionel Laurent, Bloomberg News

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Rundown

How a NAFTA resolution could end up as a big disappointment for TSX investors

An agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States on a new North American free-trade agreement is within reach, according to reports. It sounds like good news, but don’t be surprised if the Canadian stock market shrugs, and then moves on to other concerns, writes David Berman (for subscribers). Here’s the potential good news and bad news for investors.

A pot stock worth more than Canadian Tire, Bombardier and BlackBerry

Canopy Growth Corp. is getting bigger and bigger by the day – and in doing so, it’s become more valuable than some iconic Canadian companies. Since U.S. alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc. invested $5-billion last week for a larger stake in Canopy, the cannabis producer’s market value has surged 64 per cent to $11.5-billion, as of Wednesday’s close. Matt Lundy goes through the numbers. (Investors that sold Canopy shares before the latest spike may want to look away).

Active managers fall further behind indexes they aim to beat

Story continues below advertisement

Active managers won’t love this next story: Fewer stock pickers are beating their indexes, with value managers among the worst performers, Bloomberg’s John Gittelsohn reports (for subscribers). Just 36 per cent of actively managed stock funds topped indexes in the year through June, down from 43 per cent in 2017, according to a Morningstar Inc. report. Pickers of value stocks saw their success rates drop as much as 27 percentage points compared with the prior year. Meantime, low-cost index funds, such as those offered by Vanguard Group, have been gaining market share for years as stock and bond pickers struggle to beat markets net of fees. As investors flock to index funds, firms have been slashing costs.

Gold traders see price floor amid rising open interest in options

A rise in activity in gold options amid geopolitical tensions and a record-long bull market for U.S. equities suggests that investors are betting gold prices have found a floor, traders said, according to a Bloomberg report (for subscribers). Open interest in Comex gold call options giving the holder a right to buy the metal at $1,200 per ounce in December, 2018, surged this week to a record 1,136 contracts, from 79 contracts on July 31, the largest in at least two years. September call options at the same price also hit a record for open interest volume this week. Open interest is the number of open contracts. “The high level of open interest in options is a reflection of anxiety about geopolitics and equities being overbought that’s starting to creep into the gold market,” said George Gero, managing director of RBC Wealth Management.

Attention millennials: These brokers and robo-advisers offer money-saving deals

One of the toughest jobs in investing is to start an account with little or no money and not get massacred by fees and commissions, Rob Carrick writes (for subscribers). Robo-advisers are rightly thought of as a good spot for young adult investors, he says, also recommends young investors reach out investment firms to see if the can offer fee breaks or other targeted at their demographic. Mr. Carrick has a few suggestions in his latest Portfolio Strategy column.

A professor’s take on investing — and his top stock picks

In this Me and My Money, Larry MacDonald talks to a George Brown College investing professor and chartered financial analyst about his investing philosophy, which includes a focus on generating a stream of income. He also has some capital focused on outperforming the market through a “Four Top Picks” approach. The four stocks he currently owns as part of this approach aren’t ones you’d expect.

How to grow your TFSA: Tips from financial bloggers to fatten your account

Million-dollar-plus TFSAs seem like unicorns: wonderfully magnificent, yet completely unreal. Yet the latest data from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) show these monetized, magical beasts do exist, reports Joel Schlesinger. He talks to some financial bloggers about how investors can pump up the growth in their TFSAs.

Top Links (for subscribers)

10 tips on how to live better in retirement

Others (for subscribers)

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Others (for everyone)

Will the stock market crash if Trump is impeached? Here’s what analysts say

Canadian marijuana stocks jump after Diageo reported to be discussing deal

Fed Chairman Powell Says Gradual Hikes Likely Needed If Economy Stays Healthy

U.S. yield curve flattest since 2007 as Fed’s Powell affirms more rate hikes

U.S. stock fund investors show no fear of King Dollar

As big firms get bigger, rate cuts may pack less punch: study

Number Crunchers (for subscribers)

Nine leading industry producers ripe for takeovers

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

U.S. investors celebrated the longest ever bull market this past week (or maybe the celebration had more to do with the record high for the S&P 500). Our Clare O’Hara spoke with Bob Doll, senior portfolio manager and chief equity strategist for Nuveen Asset Management, LLC in New York, about what’s going to happen next - and his top picks right now.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe’s newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Brenda Bouw