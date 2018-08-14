Buffett’s Berkshire boosts Goldman stake, confirms Apple purchase

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has increased its investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and confirmed it has added to its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.
The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of June 30.
Berkshire said it owned roughly 13.3 million Goldman shares worth $2.92 billion, a 21 percent increase in the number of shares over the 11 million it owned three months earlier.
It also said it owned close to $47 billion of Apple stock, comprising about 252 million shares, up 5 percent from 239.6 million at the end of March.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.