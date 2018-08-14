 Skip to main content

Buffett’s Berkshire boosts Goldman stake, confirms Apple purchase

Bloomberg News

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has increased its investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and confirmed it has added to its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of June 30.

Berkshire said it owned roughly 13.3 million Goldman shares worth $2.92 billion, a 21 percent increase in the number of shares over the 11 million it owned three months earlier.

It also said it owned close to $47 billion of Apple stock, comprising about 252 million shares, up 5 percent from 239.6 million at the end of March.

