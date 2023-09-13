Lowe’s LOW-N rallied from US$60.00 in March 2020 to US$263.31 in December 2021 (A-B), reversed the trend in 2022 when it fell below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – C) and stayed below a falling trendline for about seven months (dotted line).

The stock then settled in a bullish rising triangle pattern made up of higher lows and equal highs (dashed lines). The recent move above the top of this pattern suggests a breakout and the start of a new uptrend toward higher targets (D). A sustained rise above US$238-239 would confirm it.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near US$215; only a sustained decline below the 40wMA (currently near US$210) would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$265 and US$290. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

