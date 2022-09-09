Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

In our previous report (Sept. 19, 2021 - $49.85) we identified the start of a new uptrend and provided targets of $54 and $59. Earlier this year, Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD-T (Friday’s close $59.42) rose to a high of $59.60 to fulfill our targets (A).

The stock had a minor correction recently and found support near the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend line (solid line – B). The subsequent rise to $60.66 signalled the continuation of the uptrend toward higher targets (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend line confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $54-55; only a sustained decline below $52-53 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $64 and $69. Higher targets are visible.

stock

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.