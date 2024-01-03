Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. BDGI-T declined from $46.58 in 2021 to $22.54 in 2022 (A-B) and then settled in a large horizontal trading range mostly between $25 and $33 (dashed lines). The rise above this range signaled a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (C). However, Badger is currently far above the Average making it quite overbought; a minor correction toward $36-37 would provide a better entry level.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. Only a sustained decline below $34-35 would be negative.

After a correction, Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $44 and $49. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com