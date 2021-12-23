Special to The Globe and Mail

Box Inc. (Thursday’s close US$26.78) declined from US$29.79 in June, 2018, to US$15.64 in December (A-B), had a recovery rally to US$24.92 in March, 2019 (C), and settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between US$13 and US$22 for about two years (dashed lines).

The subsequent rise above this range (D) followed by the rise to US$27.41 (E) confirmed the breakout from the trading range and the start of a new uptrend.

Box had a correction toward the 40wMA recently to provide a good entry level (F). A sustained rise above US$27 (dotted line) would signal the resumption of the uptrend.

There is good support near US$24-$25; only a sustained decline below $23 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$28 and US$31. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

