Bullish on Cameco

Cameco (Friday’s close $16.39) declined from $27.39 in April-2014 to $9.88 in October-2016 (A-B) below a falling trend-line (dotted line) and below its falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). It rose above these indicators in late-2016 to signal the end of the downtrend (C).
The stock then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulders formation (solid lines). A sustained rise above $17-18 would confirm the breakout.
Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish potential. Only a sustained decline below ±$14.50 would be negative.
A rise above $17-18 would signal Point & Figure targets of $20 and $22. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.