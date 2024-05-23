Skip to main content
Bullish on Canadian National Railway Co.
Monica Rizk
Monica Rizk
Special to The Globe and Mail

Canadian National Railway CNR-T rallied from $92.01 in 2020 to $171.48 in 2022 (A-B) and then settled in a trading range mostly between $140 and $172 (dashed lines). Earlier this year, the stock rallied above the top of this range (C), had a minor correction to the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it found good support (D), and now appears ready to resume the uptrend. A sustained rise above $177-180 would confirm it.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $165; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $195 and $210. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

