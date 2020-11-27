Bullish on Canopy Growth Corp.

Canopy Growth (Friday’s close $37.50) had a sharp decline from $70.98 to $18.23 in 2019 (A-B), then remained within a large horizontal trading range mostly between $18.50 and $34.00 (dashed lines). The recent rise above the 40wMA, as well as the recent rise to $35, is positive (C), however, only a sustained rise above $35-36 would confirm the start of a new up-trend.
Behaviour indicators including the 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish potential. There is good support near $29-30; only a sustained decline below $24-25 would cancel the current upside potential.
A rise above $35-36 would signal Point & Figure targets of $39 and $42. Potentially higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
