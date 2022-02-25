Special to The Globe and Mail

On Nov. 26, 2021 ($13.84), we identified a large horizontal trading range mostly between $7.50 and $12 (dashed lines), the breakout above this range (A), and provided a Point & Figure target of $16.

Celestica Inc. CLS-T (Friday’s close $15.36) continued to rise above a trend-line (solid line) and reached a recent high of $17 for a 23-per-cent appreciation at that time (B).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $13-$14; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $19. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

