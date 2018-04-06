 Skip to main content

Bullish on CGI Group

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
In our previous report (July 1, 2017 - $66.26) we indicated that a sustained rise above ±$68 would signal a breakout from the trading range (dashed lines) and the resumption of the up-trend (solid line).

Following our report, CGI Group (yesterday’s close $73.29) rallied to $68-69 where it encountered resistance for about three months (shaded area). The recent rise above this level signaled a breakout, renewed investor interest and the resumption of the up-trend (A). CGI is somewhat overbought and currently in the midst of a minor correction; it has good support near $70-72; only a sustained decline below ±$68 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $79 and $84. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

