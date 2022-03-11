CNX Resources Corp. CNX-N (Friday’s close US$18.31) declined from US$18.37 in July, 2018, to US$4.26 in March, 2020 (A-B), had a recovery rally to US$14.18 in April (C) and then settled into two horizontal trading ranges: one between US$8 and US$12, followed by another mostly between US$11 and US$16 (dashed lines).

The recent rise above the second range signalled a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (D). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status.

A minor correction toward US$16.50-$17 would provide a good entry level. Only a sustained decline below US$14.50-$15 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of US$21. Higher targets are visible.

stock

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

