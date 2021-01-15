Bullish on Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Friday’s close US$81.88) rallied from US$36.56 in August, 2010 (not shown), to US$75.38 in August, 2016 (A), above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). It then settled in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between US$60 and US$77 for about five years (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signalled a major breakout and the start of a new up-trend (B).
Behaviour indicators including the 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near ±US$80; only a sustained decline below ±US$77 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$98 and US$105. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
