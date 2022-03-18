We reported a breakout and the start of an up-trend on June 5, 2021 ($53.94) and suggested targets of $64 and $69. Subsequently, Dollarama DOL-T (Friday’s close $69.03) rose to a high of $60.87 (A), pulled back to support near the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line – B) and most recently resumed the up-trend to a new all-time high of $69.19 to fulfill our second target (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line confirm the bullish status. A minor correction toward $65 would provide another good entry level; only a sustained decline below $61 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $74. Higher targets are visible.

stock

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.