 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bullish on Domtar Corp.

Bullish on Domtar Corp.

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail

Domtar (Friday’s close US$46.85) traded below a falling trend-line for about three years from 2014 to 2016 (dashed line). The stock rallied above the falling trend-line in late 2016 to signal a trend reversal (A), but subsequently pulled back to the falling trend-line, where it found support (B). The ensuing rise to US$52.58 in February (C) signalled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg.

After a much needed correction toward US$41-US42 (D), Domtar reversed and the recent price action suggests the stock is ready to resume the up-trend. A sustained rise above US$47-US$48 would confirm it. Only a decline below US$41-US$42 would be negative.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Story continues below advertisement

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.