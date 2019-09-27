Bullish on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Inc. (Friday’s close US$52.16) had a sharp rise from US$26.69 in November, 2016, to US$53.33 in January, 2018, (A-B) and became extremely overbought at the time.

The stock fell below its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) in early 2018 and settled in a bullish technical pattern known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulder formation (solid lines) which, especially if it takes 1 1/2 years to form (as in this case), signals a very bullish outcome. The recent rise above the neckline of this formation (dotted line) signalled the breakout and the start of a new up-leg (C).

There is good support at ±US$45; only a sustained decline below US$42-43 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$54 and US$59. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Open this photo in gallery rb-gi-meisels-0928 stock

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com