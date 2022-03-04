Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

We initially recommended First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T on Nov. 21, 2020 ($17.55), and identified a breakout from a bullish Inverse Head-and-Shoulders pattern (solid lines). In a subsequent report (April 24, 2021 – $26.89), we suggested a correction but higher long-term targets.

First Quantum (Friday’s close $xx.xx) rose to a high of $35.07 in May, 2021, for a 100-per-cent gain since our first report (A). Subsequently, the stock pulled back temporarily below its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) to $20.67 (B) and then quickly returned and rallied above its Average to signal the resumption of the uptrend (C).

There is good support near $32-$33; only a sustained decline below ±$30 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $42. Higher targets are visible.

The Globe and Mail

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.