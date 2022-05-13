Special to The Globe and Mail

Fluor Corp. FLR-N declined below a falling trend-line (dotted line) from US$60.60 in October, 2018, to US$16.25 in August, 2019 (A-B), and then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as an Inverse Head-and-Shoulders formation (solid lines). The recent price action above US$25 (dashed line) signalled a breakout from this pattern and the start of an up-leg toward higher targets (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near US$22-US$23; only a sustained decline below this level would cancel the current upside potential.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$34 and US$36. The large Inverse Head-and-Shoulders formation (solid lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

