Bullish on Gibson Energy

Our initial report (Oct. 27, 2018 – $20.98) identified a large trading range (dashed lines) and provided a target of $25.
In November 2018, Gibson Energy Inc. (Friday’s close $27.17) had a breakout and rose to a high of $23.32 (A), then, after a quick correction toward the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – B), Gibson resumed the up-trend (C).
On July 27, 2019 ($23.60), we suggested that a move above ±$24 would signal the beginning of the next up-leg. In late 2019, the stock had a bullish gap up (not shown) and reached a high of $27.80 recently (D) to confirm the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets.
A minor correction may occur toward $25-26, but only a sustained decline below ±$24 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $29 and $32. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com