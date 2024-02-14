Skip to main content
Monica Rizk
Monica Rizk
Special to The Globe and Mail

Gildan Activewear GIL-T rallied from $13.64 in March 2020 to $55.13 in January 2022 (A-B), reversed the trend in early-2022 (C) and fell below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) while trading below a falling trendline (dotted line), until it reached the one-half correction point at $35 (D). The stock then traded in a horizontal trading range mostly between $36 and $46 (dashed lines). The recent rise above this range signaled a breakout and the start of a new uptrend toward higher targets (E).

Gildan has since pulled back to the 40wMA, where it found good support (F) and now appears ready to resume the uptrend. A decisive rise above $46-47 would confirm it. Only a sustained decline below ±$42 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $54 and $59. Higher targets are visible.

Open this photo in gallery:

stock

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 14/02/24 4:21pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
GIL-T
Gildan Activewear Inc
+1.93%46.52
GIL-N
Gildan Activewear
+2.14%34.35

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe