Skip to main content
Monica Rizk
Monica Rizk
Special to The Globe and Mail

Intact Financial IFC-T traded in a large horizontal trading range mostly between $188 and $210 for about one year (dashed lines). The stock had a breakout above the top of this range recently to signal a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (A). Behaviour indicators, including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA), confirm the bullish status.

Intact has since pulled back to the 40wMA (B) and now appears ready to resume the uptrend. Only a sustained decline below the average (currently near $200) would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $240 and $260. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Open this photo in gallery:

stock

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 30/01/24 4:00pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
IFC-T
Intact Financial Corp
+0.12%210.01

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe