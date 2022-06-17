Kellogg declined from US$87.16 in July, 2016 (not shown) to US$56.40 in May, 2018 (A), had a recovery rally to US$74.98 later the same year (B) and then settled in a large multiyear triangle pattern (dashed lines). The recent rise above this formation confirms the breakout and suggests the start of a new up-trend toward higher targets (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near ±US$66; only a sustained decline below the 40wMA (currently near US$65) would be negative.

The rise above the triangle pattern signals Point & Figure targets of US$84 and US$89. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst ofthe Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

