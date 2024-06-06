Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Bullish on Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
Monica Rizk
Monica Rizk
Special to The Globe and Mail

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX-N) rallied from $12.98 in March 2020 to $76.35 in May 2021 (A-B) and then settled in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between $50 and $80 for about three years (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signaled a breakout and the start of a new uptrend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $79; only a sustained decline below $74-75 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $95 and $105. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports considerably higher targets.

Open this photo in gallery:

stock

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 06/06/24 10:37am EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
LPX-N
Louisiana-Pacific Corp
+0.7%92.29

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe