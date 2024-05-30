Bullish on Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold LUG-T traded within a large parallel channel for about three years (dashed lines). On February 22, 2023 ($13.07) we identified a breakout from this channel and provided a target of $17. The stock exceeded our initial targets and reached a high of $19.42 in May 2023 (A). Subsequently, Lundin Gold settled in a corrective channel (dotted lines) and, for the most part, found support near $15. The recent rise above the channel signaled a breakout and the resumption of the uptrend toward higher targets (B).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $18; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $23. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com