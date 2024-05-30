Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Bullish on Lundin Gold Inc.
Monica Rizk
Monica Rizk
Special to The Globe and Mail

Lundin Gold LUG-T traded within a large parallel channel for about three years (dashed lines). On February 22, 2023 ($13.07) we identified a breakout from this channel and provided a target of $17. The stock exceeded our initial targets and reached a high of $19.42 in May 2023 (A). Subsequently, Lundin Gold settled in a corrective channel (dotted lines) and, for the most part, found support near $15. The recent rise above the channel signaled a breakout and the resumption of the uptrend toward higher targets (B).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $18; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $23. Higher targets are visible.

Open this photo in gallery:

stock

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 30/05/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
LUG-T
Lundin Gold Inc
+0.45%20.27

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe