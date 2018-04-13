 Skip to main content

Bullish on Magna International

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail

On Aug. 12, 2017 ($57.91) we reported that Magna International Inc. was starting a new up-leg from a large “W” formation (dashed lines) and we confirmed higher targets of $69 and $74. Shortly after, Magna started a rally which took the stock to $74.75 this January to fulfill our published targets (A).

The recent correction brought Magna to its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it appears to have found good support (B). The recent rise above ±$75 suggests the resumption of the up-trend (C). Only a sustained decline below $66-67 would be negative.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

