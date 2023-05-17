Special to The Globe and Mail

MasTec MTZ-N rallied from $22.52 in March 2020 to $122.33 in June 2021 (A-B) and then settled in a descending parallel channel for about one year (dotted lines).

The stock had a breakout from this channel in November 2022 (C), pulled back to the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – D) and rallied to a higher high recently to confirm the start of a new up-trend toward higher targets (E). The recent correction toward the 40wMA provides another good entry level. The recent minor correction provides a good entry level (F).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trendline (solid line) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $85; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $115 and $125. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

