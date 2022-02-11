Following a breakout from a large wedge pattern in late 2018 (dashed lines) we recommended Metro MRU-T on Feb. 2, 2019 ($47.64), and again on Nov. 29, 2019 ($58.18).

After a brief correction temporarily below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) in March, 2020 (A), the stock quickly returned above its Average and reached a high of $66.25 (B). This was followed by another pullback in early-2021 (C) and then a return toward previous highs where it ran into resistance near $66 for about five months (dotted line).

The recent rise above this level signalled a breakout and the resumption of the long-term up-trend (D). Current price levels should provide a good entry. Only a decline below $62-63 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $69 and $74. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

