Investment Ideas Bullish on Metro

Bullish on Metro

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail
Metro (Friday’s close $47.64) rallied from $21.33 in 2014 to $48.19 in 2016 (A-B) and then settled in a large wedge pattern made up of equal lows near ±$38 and lower highs (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this formation signalled a breakout and the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets (C).

Metro is somewhat overbought and may have a minor correction toward $45-46; only a sustained decline below $43-44 would be negative.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish potential.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $52 and $57. The large wedge pattern (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

