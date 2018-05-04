Bullish on Myers Industries

On June 24, 2017 ($18.10) we reported a breakout on Meyers Industries. The stock rallied to $19.45 in June (A), pulled back toward its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – B) and then reached a high of $22.65 in October (C). Subsequently, Myers settled in a horizontal trading range between $19 and $22 (dotted lines). The recent rise above $23 signalled the resumption of the up-trend (D).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (dashed line) confirm the positive status. Only a sustained decline below $20-21 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $26 and $29. Higher targets are visible.

Story continues below advertisement

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com