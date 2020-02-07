Bullish on Newmont Goldcorp Corp

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (Friday’s close $58.52) had a sharp rise from $16.05 in January, 2016, to $46.07 in August of the same year (A-B). The stock pulled back toward ±$30 by the end of the year (C) and then stayed in a large horizontal trading range mostly between $30 and $42 during the past three years (dotted lines). The stock pierced above the top of this range recently to signal a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (D).
Newmont is somewhat overbought and may have a minor correction for a better entry level. There is good support at ±$42, but only a decline below $38-39 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $49 and $53. The large trading range (dotted lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com