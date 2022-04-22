Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Nov NOV-N declined from US$49.07 in 2018 to US$8.00 in 2020 (A-B) and then remained in a trading range mostly between US$8 and US$15 (dashed lines). This “base-building” action occurred below the falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the falling-trend-line (dotted line).

In December, 2020, Nov rallied above this trading range to signal the end of the downtrend (C) and then settled into another trading range mostly between US$12 and US$18 (dashed lines). The recent rise above US$18 signaled a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (D).

The current correction provides a good entry level. There is good support near US$18-19. Only a sustained decline below US$18 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$23 and US$26. Higher targets are visible.

stock

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.