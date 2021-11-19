Open Text (Friday’s close $xx.xx) rallied from $42.13 in December, 2018, to $63.43 in February, 2020 (A-B), had a sudden, sharp decline in March, 2020 (C), and then quickly returned toward the previous high (D). The stock ran into resistance near $64 for about one year (shaded area). The rise above this level signalled a breakout and the start of a major uptrend (E). The current correction toward the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) provides a good entry level (F).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Only a sustained decline below $61-$62 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $74 and $79. Higher targets are visible.

stock

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

