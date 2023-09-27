Parkland PKI-T declined sharply from $49.22 to $17.57 from January to March 2020 (A-B), followed by a recovery rally to $45.10 in January 2021 (C). The stock then resumed the downtrend below a falling trendline (dotted line) and below the falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA).

Earlier this year, Parkland started to rise above the 40wMA as the latter started to curl upward; this, as well as the recent rise above the falling trendline, signaled the end of the downtrend (D). However, only a sustained rise above $40 would confirm a breakout and the start of a new uptrend.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trendline (solid line) confirm the bullish potential. There is good support near $34-35 and then again near $33 (near the 40wMA); only a sustained decline below the latter would be negative.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

