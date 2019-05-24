Bullish on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline declined from $53.04 in September, 2014, to $26.05 in January, 2016 (A-B), rallied to $44.65 in April, 2017 (C) and then stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $39 and $47. This price action produced a bullish technical pattern known as a “V-Extended” formation (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this formation signalled a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (D).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support at $47-48; only a sustained decline below $45-46 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $54 and $59. The large “V-Extended” formation (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com