 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas Bullish on Pembina Pipeline

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bullish on Pembina Pipeline

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Pembina Pipeline declined from $53.04 in September, 2014, to $26.05 in January, 2016 (A-B), rallied to $44.65 in April, 2017 (C) and then stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $39 and $47. This price action produced a bullish technical pattern known as a “V-Extended” formation (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this formation signalled a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (D).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. There is good support at $47-48; only a sustained decline below $45-46 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $54 and $59. The large “V-Extended” formation (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

rb-gi-meisels-0525

?

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter