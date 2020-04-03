Bullish on Quidel Corp

Quidel Corp. (Friday’s close US$95.00) rallied from US$18.25 in February, 2017, to US$77.62 in August, 2018, (A-B) above a rising trend-line (dashed line). It fell below these indicators in late-2018 (C) and then settled in a large triangle pattern made up of lower highs and higher lows for one year (dotted lines).
The stock had a breakout from this pattern in late-2019 (D), reached a recent high of US$106.56 (E), and is currently somewhat overbought; a minor correction may occur toward US$85-US$90. Only a sustained decline below the 40wMA (currently near $67-US$68) would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide a target of US$115. The large triangle pattern (dotted lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com