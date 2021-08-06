Bullish on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Friday’s close $79.93) declined from $105.93 in 2019 to $36.48 during the 2020 “flash crash” (A-B); throughout this time the stock remained below a falling trend line (dotted line) and below its falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). After a quick recovery to $81.50 (C), the stock settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $70 and $81 for about a year (dashed lines). The rise above the top of this range signalled a breakout and the start of a new uptrend toward higher targets (D). The recent correction to the 40wMA provides a good entry level (E).
There is good support near $80-$81; only a sustained decline below $79 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $94 and $104. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
