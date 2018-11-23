Bullish on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. (Friday’s close $$15.83) rallied from $4.34 to $20.71 (A-B) and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $12 and $17. The recent rise above the top of this range suggests a breakout and the start of a new up-trend (C); a rise above ±$20 would confirm it.
Seabridge Gold is currently in the midst of a correction; there is good support near ±$15; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.
Once the correction is completed, the stock should resume the up-trend toward higher targets. A rise above ±$17 would suggest the resumption of the up-trend.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $22 and $24. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
