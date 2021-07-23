 Skip to main content
Bullish on Sealed Air Corp.

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sealed Air (Friday’s close $54.94) started a multiyear down-trend in late 2015 below a falling trend-line (dotted line) that ended with a sharp drop in early 2020 (A).

The stock had a quick reversal from this low and soon reached above the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and above the falling-trend-line. It paused for a brief period of consolidation (B), but then quickly headed to an all-time high (C). This move confirms the major up-trend and signals higher targets.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. A minor correction toward $50-52 would provide a positive entry level. Only a sustained decline below ±$48 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $64 and $69. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

