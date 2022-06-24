Teekay Tankers (Friday’s close $17.41) had a sharp decline from US$26.90 in May, 2020, to US$12.05 in June of the same year (A-B) and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between US$10 and US$16 for about two years (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signalled a breakout and the start of a new uptrend toward higher targets (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trendline (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Teekay Tankers is currently in the midst of a minor correction; there is good support near US$17 to US$18. Only a sustained decline below US$15 to US$16 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$23 and US$25. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

