Bullish on Twitter

Twitter Inc. (Friday’s close US$29) declined from US$74.73 to US$13.91 (A-B) and then settled in a bullish technical pattern known as a Double Bottom (solid lines). The stock had a major breakout from this bullish formation recently to signal renewed investor interest and higher targets.

The subsequent rise above the neckline (dotted line) of the bullish base was quite sharp and produced an overbought condition. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction; there is some support at US$26-27 and then again at ±US$23. Only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$39 and US$43. The large Double Bottom formation supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com