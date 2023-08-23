Visa V-N rallied from US$133.93 in March 2020 to US$252.66 in July 2021 (A-B) but reversed the trend when it fell below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – C) and traded below a falling trendline (dotted line).

The stock pierced above these indicators at the tail end of 2022 (D) then stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between US$215 and US$236 (dashed lines). The recent rise above this range suggests a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (E). A sustained rise above US$245-250 would confirm it.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trendline (solid line) confirm the bullish status. There is good support near ±US$225; only a sustained decline below this level would be negative.

A rise above US$245-250 would signal Point & Figure targets of US$275 and US$300. Potentially higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

