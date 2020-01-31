 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices

Bullish on Wheaton Precious Metals

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

We first reported a breakout from a large and bullish quadruple-bottom on May 11, 2019 ($27.03) and provided targets of $36 and $39. A few months later (August 31, 2019 - $39.16) we suggested that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Friday’s close $xx.xx) was becoming overbought and could have a minor correction.

Following our second report, the stock rallied slightly higher (A) and then started a correction toward its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it found support near $33-34 (B). The recent rise above $37-38 suggests the resumption of the up-trend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA confirm the bullish status. Only a sustained decline below $34-35 would be negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $44 and $47. The large quadruple-bottom (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Open this photo in gallery

stock

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies