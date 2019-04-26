 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas Bullish potential on Cheniere Energy

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bullish potential on Cheniere Energy

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

On March 10, 2018 (US$54.04) we reported a breakout from a large bullish technical pattern known as a Duplex Horizontal (dashed lines) and provided targets of US$62 and US$67. Following our publication, the stock rallied to US$69.49 in June, 2018 (A) to fulfill and exceed our targets.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Friday’s close US$65.44) has been trading within a horizontal trading range mostly between US$56 and US$70 for the past year (dotted lines). A sustained rise above US$70-71 would signal a breakout from this range and the resumption of the up-trend.

Only a decline below US$63-64 would be negative.

Story continues below advertisement

A rise above US$70-71 would signal Point & Figure targets of US$79 and US$84. Significantly higher targets are visible.

Open this photo in gallery

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter