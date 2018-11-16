Bullish potential on Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney Co. (Friday’s close US$116.21) traded in a large triangle formation made up of lower highs and higher lows for about three years (dashed lines).

The recent rise above the top of this formation (A) suggests a breakout and renewed investor interest. A rise above ±$122 (A) would signal the start of a new up-leg.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish potential. Only a sustained decline below $107-108 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements suggest targets of US$135 and US$145. The large triangle formation (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com