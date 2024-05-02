Bulllish on Brinker International Inc.

Brinker International EAT-N declined from US$78.33 in March 2021 to US$21.48 in July 2022 (A-B) below a falling trendline (dotted line) and below the falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). The stock reversed the negative trend in late-2022 as it rallied above these indicators (C). Subsequently, it settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between US$30 and US$42 (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signaled a breakout and the start of a new uptrend (D).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA confirm the bullish status. There is good support near US$42; only a sustained decline below US$40 (near the 40wMA) would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$54 and US$59. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com