This is not 2008 got a lot more attention than I expected after I posted a link on social media. In it, Ritholtz Wealth management’s Michael Batnick shows how different and safer the U.S. housing market has become over the past 14 years. The same, unfortunately, is not the case for the domestic real estate market.

The Canadian residential market shows more signs of a 2008-style bubble than the U.S. market. For one, domestic home prices have increased by 420 per cent this millennia while U.S. home prices are up about half of that, at 209 per cent.

The financial crisis included a correction not only in U.S. home prices but also in household debt. The U.S. household debt-to-GDP ratio was 100 per cent just before the financial crisis and now it’s 80 per cent. The Canadian debt-to-GDP ratio did not correct during the financial crisis. As high as 113 per cent at the end of 2020, the ratio now stands near the U.S. peak at 97 per cent.

Debt levels are high but a domestic financial crisis is highly unlikely. BofA Securities bank analyst Ebrahim Poonawala researched company filings for all the major banks in Canada regarding their mortgage exposure. He found few if any concerns about mortgage exposure, even with rapidly rising interest rates.

Royal Bank management noted that higher rates would trigger higher payments or longer amortization for 80,000 mortgages. However, they also noted that well below 0.5 per cent of customers would even require a phone call for support.

Bank of Montreal executives emphasized the large proportion or mortgages insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Many borrowers would see significant increases in monthly payments when they renew their mortgages, but “renewals are spread out over time, and only 10 per cent of uninsured installment [mortgages] are up for renewal in the next 12 months, giving borrowers time to adjust.”

Perhaps the biggest difference between the U.S. before the housing crisis and Canada now is the lack of derivatives. In 2007, U.S. underwriters were shovelling low quality mortgage-based debt instruments out the door but they believed they had insured themselves against potential losses with credit default swaps. Once it became clear that this insurance was no good, the entire financial system froze – no institution knew how solvent their potential counterparties were.

A correction in the domestic housing market is likely to be painful. Mr. Poonawala noted that housing prices would have to fall 42 per cent on average just to retrace pandemic period gains. There will no doubt be personal debt defaults and corporate bankruptcies among lower-quality lenders. Given the strength of the banking system, however, combined with the lack of derivative exposure, a domestic financial crisis remains unlikely. Bank investors should take note.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The global bond market has effectively undergone a full-blown crash. Since mid-2020, the 10-year Canadian government bond has seen yields explode from 0.50 per cent to 3.31 per cent. Since prices move inversely, that’s translated into big losses for bold holders. Over much of that period, Canadian bond yields have risen in sync with U.S. Treasuries. But lately, that’s starting to change. Bond fund manager veteran Tom Czitron discusses the latest gyrations in credit markets and the risks and rewards it presents to investors.

Recent profit warnings from bellwether companies like Ford Motor Co, may signal more challenges ahead for corporate America, increasing wariness for investors as the stock market deepens its sell-off, as Reuters reports.

The prospect of U.S. interest rates climbing to levels last seen in the run-up to the global financial crisis has cast a fresh pall over emerging economies that have battled to recover from COVID, grappled with rampant inflation and faced capital flight.

We’re heading into a much different world. Investors in stocks, bonds and real estate aren’t going to like it

Financial markets are too optimistic about inflation and interest rates in the long run and the effect they will have on economic growth, says value investing professor Dr. George Athanassakos, who explains why he believes the future will look much different than the past.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff