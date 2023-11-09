China’s Zeekr Intelligent revealed wider losses for the first half of the year on Thursday and cautioned Beijing could influence its business, as the premium electric car brand made its paperwork public for a stock market listing in New York.

Zeekr, owned by Chinese automaker Geely Auto, had confidentially filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in December last year.

“The Chinese government exerts substantial influence over the conduct of our business and may intervene with or influence our operations as the government deems appropriate to further regulatory, political and societal goals,” Zeekr said in its prospectus.

The filing confirms a report from Reuters earlier on Thursday, which said Zeekr was looking to make its IPO prospectus public this week.

The company was aiming to raise more than $1 billion, Reuters previously reported, but is unlikely to breach the billion mark, according to one of the sources.

The listing could mark the first major float in the U.S. by a Chinese company in two years, after the infamous delisting of ride-hailing giant Didi Global from the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi had angered Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing despite being asked to put it on hold.

The episode, together with an audit dispute between China and the U.S., stalled Chinese companies from seeking U.S. listings. Only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022.

Since then, however, Beijing has softened its stance towards companies looking to list internationally, unveiling a set of rules earlier this year to revive such listings, after the U.S. accounting watchdog and China solved a longstanding audit dispute in December 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a net loss of 3.87 billion Chinese yuan ($531.34 million), compared with 3.09 billion Chinese yuan a year earlier.

It will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ZK”.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.