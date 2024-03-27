Citi’s global commodities research team led by Max Layton believes that “opportunities abound” in the resource complex and has a list of 15 related trade and investment ideas. Mr. Layton does not expect a runaway bull market but sees commodities supported by investor demand (funds are underweight the sector), supply concerns for oil and copper, low inventories in many subsectors and stronger-than-expected demand for some materials.

A few of the trade ideas are not convenient for the average investor – a bullish view on corn futures and long positions in NAPTHA crack spreads are good examples – but the majority can be put in action relatively easily. Mr. Layton’s bullish view on cocoa futures has already been vindicated.

Citi analysts recommend that oil producers lock in current 2025 prices through the futures markets as the strategist believes Brent crude prices will fall to US$60 next year as non-OPEC supply rises. Mr. Layton also believes copper prices will rise from the current levels of just under US$9,000 per tonne to US$12,000 in the next two years.

The team sees gold rising by 6 per cent and silver 20 per cent within the next year thanks to strong physical demand from central banks. They see a short-term surge in palladium prices amid a long-term bear market. The analysts are tactically bullish on North American natural gas prices and see the possibility of US$5/MMBTU next year. (Benchmark prices are currently trading well below US$2.)

Mr. Layton recommends buying iron ore producers when the commodity price gets below US$90 per tonne as he sees upside to potentially US$120 per tonne. The team expects nickel prices to continue to weaken as Indonesian supply creates a surplus. Like nickel, Citi expects lithium prices to drop – by 33 per cent – as the result of a large global surplus that may result in mine closures.

As far as making these ideas actionable, natural gas producers are obvious candidates. It will take some research to find oil companies with the most commodity price hedging but that would be another. Copper miners will benefit from forecasted price increases along with precious metals and iron ore producers.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

‘I have been dead wrong on that call’: David Rosenberg on failed predictions and where to invest now

As the S&P 500 Index surged 45 per cent to all-time peaks over the past 18 months, Canada’s most prominent economist steadfastly steered investors away from making a broad bet on U.S. stocks. Some of his calls on specific investment opportunities worked out well. But David Rosenberg’s forecasting prowess got trampled on the one call that may have mattered most: the benchmark U.S. stock index that sets much of the direction for capital markets worldwide. In this first part of a wide-ranging interview with Darcy Keith of The Globe and Mail, he admits to his failures - while simultaneously looks ahead to where he thinks market opportunities now reside.

Fundamentals vie with ‘FOMO’ as U.S. tech boom driver

Big Tech’s resilience, concentration, and unassailable status as Wall Street’s driving force have understandably raised concerns of a bubble in the making as the “fear of missing out” buying frenzy fuels a dangerous, self-perpetuating price spiral. That is partly true, but too simplistic, says Jamie McGeever . While “FOMO” has accelerated tech’s remarkable run, plain old “fundamentals” - earnings forecasts, profit margins and valuations - are increasingly playing their part and suggest the upswing can continue into the second quarter and beyond.

Do stocks return 10 to 12%, on average? No, and that’s a dangerous assumption

Numerous online financial content creators claim that stocks can be expected to return an average of 10 to 12 per cent a year. This belief is misguided and can lead to some questionable advice, argues portfolio manager Benjamin Felix.

Why big investors want Gildan Activewear’s value to remain in public hands

Someone is going to make a ton of money from owning Gildan Activewear Inc., says Andrew Willis. But the board of directors at Gildan (GIL-T) seems inexplicably determined to ensure that a U.S. private equity fund, rather than the Montreal-based clothing company’s current shareholders, cashes in on its future growth.

How advisors are making bullish bets on bitcoin

What’s up in the days ahead

Rob Carrick is back with the next installment of the ETF Buyer’s Guide, this one on U.S. equities funds. Plus, we’ll have the second installment of our interview with David Rosenberg. He’ll give us his thoughts on Canadian housing and competitiveness, and what keeps him ticking after years as a high-profile and very prolific economist.

